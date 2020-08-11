voting

Fresno County taking additional safety measures for voters during election

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth wants every eligible resident to know they will have the opportunity to vote in the Presidential Election on November 3.

The safety of Fresno County voters and election workers is a top priority during the coronavirus pandemic, Orth said. The office will enforce additional health precautions to help keep people safe.

California voters will automatically receive a ballot in the mail.

RELATED: California sets in-person voting rules amid coronavirus

Voters are urged to complete the ballot mailed to them and return it through one of the dozens of secure drop boxes located throughout the county.

Drop boxes will open to voters starting October 5 through Election Day at 8:00 p.m.

Voters can also mail their ballot back to the Fresno County Elections office.

Residents can register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov.
