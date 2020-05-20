Madera County hoping for green light from state to open more businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County leaders are hoping they're next to get the green light from California to move further into Phase 2 of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan for opening businesses.
The county health director signed off on the acceleration of Phase 2 on Tuesday, while county supervisors also voted unanimously to open more local businesses.
Madera County health officials say the decision was made after analyzing several factors along with local COVID-19 cases.
"Once we have the variance approved by the state which we anticipate on Wednesday or Thursday of this week, then we will be able to open up other businesses," said Madera County Health Director Sara Bosse.
Retail stores could open their shops to customers, and dine-in would be allowed at restaurants approved eligible by the county.
