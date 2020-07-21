politics

Merced councilmember censured for behavior at Black Lives Matter event

Councilmember Echavarria was the only member to vote "no" against the censure.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced City Council approved a censure for one of their colleagues, Councilmember Fernando Echavarria, on Monday night.

Last month, the council voted to move forward with a resolution expressing public disapproval of Echavarria's behavior at a Black Lives Matter event.

RELATED: Merced councilmember faces censure over behavior at Black Lives Matter event

Echavarria was criticized for having a carotid hold demonstrated on him as well as other tense interactions with members of the public and the mayor during the rally.

On Monday, the council voted that Echevarria be removed from any committee, membership or board he sits upon in his capacity a city councilmember.

Councilmember Echavarria was the only member to vote "no" against the censure. During Monday's meeting, he continued to defend his actions saying he did nothing wrong.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmercedblack lives matterpoliticsrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
San Joaquin councilmember died from COVID-19, city says
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries
Oklahoma's governor says he has tested positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local salon owners prepare to move their services outdoors after Gov. Newsom order
Extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits will end this month
Man shot in the leg after argument in central Fresno
3 days after search called off, Thaddeus Sran still missing
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno County serial school robber arrested
Fresno Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in apartment
Show More
8-year-old boy, two others injured in central Fresno crash
Suspect in shooting of judge's family possibly linked to Calif. death
Newsom: Some California salons allowed to reopen outdoors
Coronavirus vaccine trial shows 'dual immune response'
Local non-profit showing appreciation for first responders during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News