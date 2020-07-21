Merced councilmember censured for behavior at Black Lives Matter event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced City Council approved a censure for one of their colleagues, Councilmember Fernando Echavarria, on Monday night.Last month, the council voted to move forward with a resolution expressing public disapproval of Echavarria's behavior at a Black Lives Matter event.Echavarria was criticized for having a carotid hold demonstrated on him as well as other tense interactions with members of the public and the mayor during the rally.On Monday, the council voted that Echevarria be removed from any committee, membership or board he sits upon in his capacity a city councilmember.Councilmember Echavarria was the only member to vote "no" against the censure. During Monday's meeting, he continued to defend his actions saying he did nothing wrong.