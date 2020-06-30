Merced councilmember faces censure over behavior at Black Lives Matter event

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced city leader is now facing the possibility of a censure after residents accused him of inappropriate behavior at a recent Black Lives Matter event.The Merced City Council is holding a special meeting at 5 on Monday evening, where members could move forward with publicly disapproving of their colleagues' conduct.A video of Fernando Echevarria demonstrating a carotid control hold at an event following the death of George Floyd is just one of the reasons Echevarria is now facing a possible censure. It was filmed during a gathering outside the Merced Courthouse Museum on June 7th, where he later exchanged heated words with protesters before abruptly walking away."As community members, we have the right to speak and feel safe in any environment in and out of city council, and if you want us to hold a certain level of decorum in meetings, we would ask the same of you," says Gabriela Spiva, founder of Merced People of Color.Spivacand other residents called for Echevarria to be disciplined during the June 15th council meeting, which he did not attend.The council is now set to discuss the possibility of a censure, which would represent public disapproval of Echevarria's conduct. If the majority decides to move forward with the process, he could be served with a resolution and be allowed to refute the allegations. Spiva says her group wants him off the council altogether."We're past asking. We're demanding his resignation, and on top of that, if he will not resign, then I will be supporting any member of his district who goes forward with a recall," she says.Echevarria did not respond to our requests for comment.