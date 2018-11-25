BORDER PATROL

Pedestrian, vehicle crossings reopen at San Ysidro

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">A group of Central American migrants gets over a fence as they try to reach the US-Mexico border near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, on November 25, 2018. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)</span></div>
TIJUANA, Mexico --
Hundreds of migrants approaching the U.S. border from Mexico were enveloped with tear gas Sunday after several tried to make it past fencing and wire separating the two countries.

The border crossing at the San Ysidro port of entry was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for hours Sunday amid the conflict, but had fully reopened by shortly after 5 p.m.

Earlier in the morning, a group of Central Americans staged a peaceful march to appeal for the U.S. to speed up the asylum claims process, but their demonstration devolved as they neared the crossing with the U.S. and some saw an opportunity to breach the border.

U.S. agents shot several rounds of gas, according to an Associated Press reporter on the scene, after migrants attempted to penetrate several points along the border. Migrants sought to squeeze through gaps in wire, climb over fences and peel back metal sheeting to enter.

Children screamed and coughed in the mayhem of the tear gas. Fumes were carried by the wind toward people who were hundreds of feet away, not attempting to enter the U.S.

Yards away on the U.S. side, shoppers streamed in and out of an outlet mall.

Honduran Ana Zuniga, 23, also said she saw migrants opening a small hole in concertina wire at a gap on the Mexican side of a levee, at which point U.S. agents fired tear gas at them.

Children screamed and coughed. Fumes were carried by the wind toward people who were hundreds of feet away.

"We ran, but when you run the gas asphyxiates you more," Zuniga told the AP while cradling her 3-year-old daughter Valery in her arms.

United States Military personnel and Border Patrol agents secure the United States-Mexico border on November 25, 2018, at the San Ysidro border crossing point south of San Diego.


Mexico's Interior Ministry said around 500 migrants tried to "violently" enter the U.S.

The ministry said in a statement it would immediately deport those people and would reinforce security.

As the chaos unfolded, shoppers just yards away on the U.S. side streamed in and out of an outlet mall.

Throughout the day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopters flew overhead, while U.S. agents held vigil on foot beyond the wire fence in California. The Border Patrol office in San Diego said via Twitter that pedestrian crossings were suspended at the San Ysidro port of entry at both the East and West facilities. All northbound and southbound traffic was halted.

Homeland Security SecretaryKirstjenNielsen said in a statement that U.S. authorities will continue to have a "robust" presence along the Southwest border and that they will prosecute anyone who damages federal property or violates U.S. sovereignty.

"DHS will not tolerate this type of lawlessness and will not hesitate to shut down ports of entry for security and public safety reasons," she said.

More than 5,000 migrants have been camped in and around a sports complex in Tijuana after making their way through Mexico in recent weeks via caravan. Many hope to apply for asylum in the U.S., but agents at the San Ysidro entry point are processing fewer than 100 asylum petitions a day.

Irineo Mujica, who has accompanied the migrants for weeks as part of the aid group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, said the aim of Sunday's march toward the U.S. border was to make the migrants' plight more visible to the governments of Mexico and the U.S.

"We can't have all these people here," Mujica told The Associated Press.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum on Friday declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city of 1.6 million, which he says is struggling to accommodate the crush of migrants.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to express his displeasure with the caravans in Mexico.

"Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer)," he wrote.

Mexico's Interior Ministry said Sunday the country has sent 11,000 Central Americans back to their countries of origin since Oct. 19, when the first caravan entered the country. It said that 1,906 of those who have returned were members of the recent caravans.

Mexico is on track to send a total of around 100,000 Central Americans back home by the end of this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsborder patrolborder crisisimmigrationusaMexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER PATROL
Migrant caravan: Trump says up to 15K troops may be sent to border
Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to 'harden' border against migrant caravan
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
US Border Patrol agent accused of killing 4 women: Sheriff
More border patrol
POLITICS
Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border
447 votes separate Rep. Valadao and challenger Cox
Democrat Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
More Politics
Top Stories
Fresno based tiny homes company helping fire victims get back on their feet
Million-dollar Clovis home reduced to rubble in early morning fire
CHP collects teddy bears to comfort children in crashes
Wrong text leads to special Thanksgiving tradition
Man shot multiple times in Kern County, drives himself to Richgrove Market
Teen bites market clerk's hand while attempting to steal cigars
Lawsuit filed against SoCal Edison on behalf of Woolsey Fire victims
Man shot, injured after bar fight in Central Fresno
Show More
State trooper delivers baby off North Carolina highway
Camp Fire: 100 percent containment reached in Butte County
Fresno State ranked in top 25 ahead of MW title game
Family caravans to Butte County with 5 trailers for displaced families
49ers release Reuben Foster after arrest for alleged domestic violence
More News