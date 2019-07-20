President Trump's campaign selling plastic straws because 'Liberal paper straws don't work'

On the campaign store's website you can buy a pack of 10 plastic straws with the president's name on them for $15, or $1.50 per straw.
The description reads, "Liberal paper straws don't work. Stand with President Trump and buy your pack of recyclable straws today."
RELATED: San Francisco bans some commonly used plastic items
At the beginning of July single-use straws were banned in San Francisco. Stores must provide straws that are either paper or some other compostable material. Plastic straws are only available to people with a disability or medical need.
When asked about the straws the president said, "I do think we have bigger problems than plastic straws."
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bye plastic straws: Single-use plastic foodware restriction goes into effect in San Francisco
- San Francisco restaurant fights plastic waste one margarita at a time
- Viral sea turtle video fuels campaign against plastic straws
- Proposed San Francisco straw ban may affect people with disabilities
- San Francisco may become latest city to end use of plastic straws