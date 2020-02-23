Voting centers in Fresno open as California primary nears

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're still 10 days away from California's primary election, but you can start voting in Fresno County.In accordance with California's Voter's Choice Act, several vote centers opened at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. They will be open each day until Election Day on March 3.The vote centers have replaced traditional voting places, providing voters the opportunity to go to the most convenient location and either vote in person, register to vote, update their registration or simply drop off their already completed ballot.You can get a complete list of Vote Centers in the county on your voter information guide.