Four horses found dead in Porterville, 53-year-old man arrested

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four horses have been found dead in Tulare County and a man is now in custody.

Investigators looking into an animal cruelty case say they found four dead yearlings and a severely sick mule in Porterville.

Detectives discovered there was no water on the property for the animals.

They later tracked down 53-year-old Juan Vega Ponce of Delano and learned he had not checked on the animals in at least 10 days.

He has been arrested for animal cruelty and is booked into the South County Detention Facility.
