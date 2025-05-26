1 detained after fire found inside access hole on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a fire was found inside an access hole in Highway 41 over Herndon Avenue.

Fresno fire crews were called out to the area earlier Monday morning after smoke was seen rising from the access hole.

When they arrived, firefighters found flames inside, as well as a person's belongings.

Officials say the access holes are standard for overpasses, but added that they are usually secure.

Hazmat and rescue teams are on site to go inside the crawl space to confirm no one else is inside.

Caltrans will also check the integrity of the structure.

Authorities say one person has been detained.

