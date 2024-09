1 hospitalized after shooting in Merced County, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

The gunfire erupted yesterday night on East Avenue in Ballico.

Deputies found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

They were rushed to the hospital, and their current condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.