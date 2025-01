1 hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Clovis.

It happened just after 9:30 pm Sunday near Shaw and Willow.

Police say the victim was hit while trying to cross the road.

The victim suffered major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver remained on scene. Police say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.