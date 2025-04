1 hospitalized following apartment shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man in his 20s on Friday night.

Police responded to The Village at Shaw Apartment complex near the Save Mart Center just after 11:30 p.m.

Officers found the young man suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper body and was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspects fled the scene, but one person was detained for questioning.

If you have any information, you can contact the Fresno Police Department.