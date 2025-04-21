1 killed, 1 hospitalized in single-car crash in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a crash that left one man dead and another injured in Kings County.
An officer on patrol on Houston Avenue near Highway 198 found the crash just before 11:30 pm Sunday.
Investigators say the driver was headed west on Houston at a high speed in a BMW when he was unable to navigate the right-hand curve and crashed into a concrete wall.
Officials say the driver died at the scene due to his injuries.
The passenger was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
Authorities say speed was a factor in the crash.