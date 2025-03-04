1 killed in single-car crash on Highway 41, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a single-car crash on Highway 41 in Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol says it was reported at about 6:15 am Tuesday on the Highway 41 transition to Highway 99.

Officers say the car was found underneath the bridge on Highway 41 with one person confirmed dead.

It's believed the driver went off the highway sometime overnight, and was only reported as the sun began to rise.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The person killed has not been identified.

