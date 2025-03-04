24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 killed in single-car crash on Highway 41, CHP says

KFSN logo
Tuesday, March 4, 2025 4:41PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
Stream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a single-car crash on Highway 41 in Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol says it was reported at about 6:15 am Tuesday on the Highway 41 transition to Highway 99.

Officers say the car was found underneath the bridge on Highway 41 with one person confirmed dead.

It's believed the driver went off the highway sometime overnight, and was only reported as the sun began to rise.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The person killed has not been identified.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW