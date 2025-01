1 killed in single-car crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a single-car crash in Merced County early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 12:30 am.

Officers say a Mercedes SUV went off Highway 99 at Kahlon Road. That's south of Merced.

The vehicle ended up in a field.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.