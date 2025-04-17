Asian food venders ask for apology after being banned from River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The backlash continues after vendors selling Asian food were suddenly banned from setting up shop at the River Park Shopping Center during events.

River Park has said it's due to competition with existing storefronts, but on Wednesday, the vendors and their allies are asking for more answers.

"We're not even asking for a lot. We're just asking for respect, we're asking for transparency, and we're asking for an apology," said Christine Rose, an advocate for Asian food vendors.

A group of Asian food vendors and their supporters gathered in downtown Fresno after they were told via text that they could no longer sell at the Riverpark Shopping Center.

Pushing back on the latest statement by mall leaders saying they "directly compete" with some of their tenants.

"It didn't make sense. It just seemed like an easy way out. It didn't help. It did more damage. It showed a division in our Asian community, like we have the money and you guys don't, that's why we're allowed to be here," said Jessica Piland with HAPA California Coffee.

Their backdrop, El Jabalito, a Filipino food truck one of the many told they couldn't sell on the property anymore.

But this is not the first time the sale of certain foods has been banned at River Park. Event organizers tell Action News things like pizza, hamburgers, and sushi have also been excluded.

"The fact that the words 'no more Asian vendors' came out of not their mouths, but via text, those words were said. There was no other way to say that what happened was racist. It was a stripping away of an invitation," said Rose.

Thousands attended Tuesday's Farmer's market, customers tell us many of the usual Asian food vendors were notably missing.

"It was missing, definitely. I don't smell the teriyaki taste of one of the vendors that always comes out here. It's a big difference, and hopefully it can come back eventually," says Felix Martinez, Farmer's Market customer.

Fresno Street Eats tells Action News they are in talks with River Park leadership to find a solution.

"I'm not asking anyone to say don't go to River Park or any of that. I want those businesses to be supported. I love River Park for everything they've done for so long, but for them to do this takes away a little bit of that credibility of safeness," says Rose.

Still, so many vendors say they want to find common ground, but are unclear about what their next move is.

Granite Park has spoken out on social media, offering the displaced vendors to sell at their park instead.

Action News did reach out to River Park for further comment on Wednesday, but did not hear back.

