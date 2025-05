1 person hospitalized following shooting in Merced, officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Merced.

The shooting happened Monday night on G and East 23rd streets, just north of Yosemite-Independence High School.

City officials confirmed the victim was shot in the leg but is expected to recover.

Officials added that the shooting "does not appear to be random."

The investigation is ongoing.

