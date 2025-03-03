1 person injured in house fire in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is recovering after a fire at a home in southeast Fresno.

Crews were called out just after 9 am Monday to Balch Avenue near Fifth Street.

When they arrived, they found flames coming from the back of the home.

The size of the blaze triggered a second alarm, with 40 total firefighters responding to the scene.

Officials say the fire did significant damage to the home, and one person suffered minor injuries.

The homeowner also had a cat die in the fire, and three other cats are unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.