1 person injured in house fire in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is recovering after a fire at a home in southeast Fresno.
Crews were called out just after 9 am Monday to Balch Avenue near Fifth Street.
When they arrived, they found flames coming from the back of the home.
The size of the blaze triggered a second alarm, with 40 total firefighters responding to the scene.
Officials say the fire did significant damage to the home, and one person suffered minor injuries.
The homeowner also had a cat die in the fire, and three other cats are unaccounted for.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.