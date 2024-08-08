Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a shooting in southeast Fresno.

Fresno police say the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday on Lane and Recreation avenues, near South Chestnut Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street.

Police and EMS tried to help the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Neighbors stood on the street blocked by crime scene tape watching police but were not shocked to see violence in their neighborhood once again.

Semonee grew up just a block away and says she's sad to see how unsafe the streets she used to play in have become.

"I've been around this for many years. Since I was a little girl, 4 years old. Running around we didn't have to worry about that and it's sad," Semonee explained.

She says her younger kids go to Lane Elementary and even though it's only two blocks away.

She won't let her daughters walk to school because of crimes just like this one.

"We really need to stop the violence," Semonee said.

"I want my kids to be going out and going and being what you're doing, being a news reporter, or you know, being a cop but anything can happen."

For hours, several blocks around the intersection were roped off with crime scene tape.

"It appears the disturbance took place in that intersection and detectives are still working to determine if the distrubance was here or at another location," said Fresno Police Lt. Mike Gebhart.

CSI vans and homicide detectives canvassed the blocks looking for evidence, witnesses, or cameras that could help in their investigation.

Police have not released any details about the victim or suspect information at this time.

