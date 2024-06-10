$10,000 raised at Henry's Lemonade Stand fundraiser in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family raised nearly $10,000 with Henry's Inaugural Lemonade stand fundraiser in the Tower District.

The money raised Saturday will go towards awareness about childhood cancer as Taylor Abels' and Daniel Rodriguez's toddler continues to fight the disease.

Just two weeks after Henry Abels Rodriguez turned one year old, he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Last April, he experienced several strokes and a brain bleed shortly after he was able to return home.

The goal now is to help support research for other families experiencing similar diseases.

You can still donate to the fund by clicking here.