Henry's Lemonade Stand to raise funds for childhood cancer research

A Fresno family is taking action to raise awareness about childhood cancer as their toddler continues to fight the disease.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family is taking action to raise awareness about childhood cancer - as their toddler continues to fight the disease.

This weekend, the community is invited out to the Tower District for Henry's inaugural Lemonade Stand.

The parents of Henry Abel Rodriguez describe their two-year-old as someone full of energy.

"He loves life. He's meant to be here and we believe that," said mother Taylor Abels. "He shows us every day, even on our hard days, that he loves life."

Just two weeks after Henry turned one, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Last April, he experienced several strokes and a brain bleed.

"Bringing him back home after that, after a two month hospital stay up in San Francisco at UCSF, we kind of started over with a whole new set of challenges," shared Daniel Rodriguez, Henry's dad. "From there, he's been doing really well and making a lot of progress. We're just kind of going on his time. It's kind of Henry's going to do what Henry's going to do."

The two transformed Henry's room into a makeshift hospital room.

While he's immunocompromised, Daniel and Taylor still want their son to experience life like every other kid.

"The neighborhood knows him very well," said Abels. "We go out on walks."

The parents don't know what the future holds for Henry, but they hope for more research and better treatments for kids with cancer.

It's why they will host a lemonade stand, benefiting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. The nonprofit is focused on research and supporting childhood cancer families, like Henry's.

"We're traveling with our son -- he gets treatments in San Francisco. They provide families with gas cards," Taylor said. "They just are there for the family."

The fundraising event will include lemonade and baked goods donated by community members.

Their goal is $1,000.

Henry's Lemonade Stand will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their home in the Tower District, 660 E. Floradora Avenue, Fresno.

If you aren't able to make the event, you are invited to donate online.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.