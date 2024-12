17-year-old injured in shooting east of Reedley, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old in Fresno County.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday near Englehart and Manning avenues, which is just east of Reedley.

The Sheriff's Office says the teenage victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

The victim's condition is not known.

No suspect information has been released.