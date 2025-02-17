17-year-old killed in single-car crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says a Merced teenager died over the weekend after crashing into a canal in Merced County.

It happened on Saturday evening around 7 pm.

Investigators say the 17-year-old was driving northbound on Snelling Road, south of Youd Road when he veered off to the road and into the water.

The vehicle was submerged, and the driver and a passenger had to be pulled out by water rescue teams.

The teen driver was rushed to the hospital but died Sunday.

The condition of the passenger is unclear.

Investigators say it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.