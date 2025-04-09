18-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in Parlier, police say

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Parlier on Tuesday.

Parlier police say the shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Oak and Willow streets.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not yet released any other details about this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parlier Police Department at (559) 646-6600.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.