19-year-old suspected DUI driver arrested for deadly Clovis crash, police say

A woman is dead, and several others are injured following a crash at an intersection in Clovis on Sunday morning.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, killing a woman in a multi-car crash in Clovis.

Clovis Police responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Gettysburg and Fowler Avenues shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five vehicles involved in the crash.

Investigators say 19-year-old Fnu Himanshu was speeding westbound on Gettysburg when he ran a red light and t-boned with a silver Hyundai in the intersection.

The collision caused the two cars to spin out and hit three vehicles parked in separate driveways of nearby homes.

Himanshu and two of his passengers, and two people in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital.

A woman in the silver Hyundai, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.

Himanshu is listed in critical condition and will be booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple felony charges, including DUI, after being treated for his injuries.