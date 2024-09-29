2 arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Merced County

Two people are in custody after a K-9 officer found two kilos of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop in Merced County.

Two people are in custody after a K-9 officer found two kilos of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop in Merced County.

Two people are in custody after a K-9 officer found two kilos of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop in Merced County.

Two people are in custody after a K-9 officer found two kilos of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in custody after a traffic stop in Merced County.

California Highway Patrol officers pulled over a Nissan Murano on Highway 99 and Hammett Avenue for a window tint violation.

Officers requested a K-9 officer, who found two kilos of suspected cocaine hidden in the driver's side of the car.

Officers say the driver had multiple warrants, including narcotics charges.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested for felony drug charges and booked into jail.