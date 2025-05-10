2 arrested for shooting that killed 18-year-old Caleb Quick outside Clovis McDonald's

A wooden cross, energy drinks, and candles were left in the parking lot where 18-year-old Caleb Quick was shot and killed exactly two weeks ago.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects have been arrested for a shooting that killed 18-year-old Caleb Quick outside a McDonald's in Clovis last month.

The shooting happened on the night of April 23 at the restaurant on Willow and Nees.

The Clovis Police Department says two suspects have been identified as those responsible for Quick's death.

Quick had gone to McDonald's to meet friends after spending the day at the Clovis Rodeo.

Officials released surveillance footage, capturing the suspect waiting around for 13 minutes before walking up to Quick and opening fire outside the business.

Police had been searching for the shooter since he left the scene in a getaway vehicle, which was a white Tesla.

A Tesla that was believed to have been used in the crime was seized by police at a home in Clovis on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old girl was questioned at the home and released that same day.

A motive for the shooting is still unclear at this time.

Clovis police will be holding a press conference on Saturday to release more information.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

