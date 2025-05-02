First look at suspect in deadly shooting outside Clovis McDonald's

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- New images have been released of the suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Clovis McDonald's.

Clovis Police released still photos as well as surveillance video during a news conference with Police Chief Curt Fleming Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23, outside the McDonald's on Willow and Nees avenues.

18-year-old Caleb Quick was out to meet his friends when police say he was shot in the head in the parking lot, with witnesses saying the attack unfolded quickly.

Surveillance video shows the suspect sit down inside the McDonald's, staring at Quick from across the restaurant in silence for at least 13 minutes.

Clovis Police say the suspect, circled in red, sat down and stared at Quick before following him out and shooting him in the head in the parking lot.

The suspect is then seen following Quick after he leaves the dining room, with Quick's friends unknowingly holding the door for the suspect.

Clovis Police say that after the shooting, the suspect ran west on Nees and was picked up in a 2024 or newer white Tesla Model 3.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned White or Hispanic male, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall.

Despite surveillance footage and community involvement, investigators say they still do not have a clear motive or suspect in the case. They added that witnesses were unable to provide useful information.

Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. To submit a tip, you can call (559) 498-STOP (7867) or text VALLEY to 738477

