Woman arrested for staging carjacking in Madera County as part of insurance fraud scheme: Deputies

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who reported a carjacking to authorities in Madera County last week has now been arrested after deputies say it was staged.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Martha Gutierrez DeRomero, a Vallejo resident, told them that two men approached her when she was pulled over on the side of the road along Avenue 21 and Road 26.

She told deputies that the men pulled out a knife and demanded her vehicle.

Investigators say one man drove away with her van, and the other drove off in a black SUV.

DeRomero told deputies that the items in her van were valued at $60,000.

After a follow-up interview, deputies discovered that DeRomero and her boyfriend, Alfredo Delezma, staged the incident as part of an insurance fraud scheme.

Authorities found the van, and also found the merchandise at a storage facility in Merced.

DeRomero was booked into the Madera County Jail for felony insurance fraud, conspiracy and filing a false police report.

Delezma could also face charges.