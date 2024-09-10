  • Watch Now

2 displaced, 1 firefighter injured following Central Fresno house fire

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 7:03PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One Fresno firefighter was injured after battling a second-alarm house fire that displaced two people.

Crews responded to a house fire on Wilson Avenue near Dennett just before 10 a.m.Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire in the backyard of a house with multiple cars, a shed and fences.

The fire spread to a neighboring home, which was also damaged.

One firefighter was injured after part of the ceiling fell on him. A total of 40 firefighters responded to battle the flames.

Authorities believe the fire started in the backyard but have not determined what caused the fire.

