2 dogs recovering after being shot in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities in Merced County are investigating a disturbing case of animal abuse after two dogs were found shot in the head within a week.

The non-profit "New Beginnings for Merced County Animals" is helping the pups have a brighter future.

'Well, we got a call from the vet hospital here about a dog that had been shot through the eye and also shot in the shoulder," says Sharon Lohman. "Both were shot here in the city limits of Merced, and this one was shot in the shoulder and through the eye. The eye was completely busted out when it came in here. She'll be loved now, and the bad history that she's had will disappear.''

If you would like to help New Beginnings for Merced County Animals is accepting donations to help pay for the animals' surgery and recovery efforts.

