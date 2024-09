2 killed, 1 hospitalized following 3-vehicle crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly three-vehicle crash in Tulare County.

It was reported just after midnight Monday on Highway 43 near Avenue 56 -- that's just north of the town of Allensworth.

A truck and two cars collided.

Two people died at the scene.

One person was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Both lanes of Highway 43 were closed for the crash investigation, but it has since reopened.