2 men hospitalized following shooting in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the person who shot two men, sending them to the hospital.

It happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Parsons Avenue near Central Yosemite highway, just down the street from Golden Valley High School.

Police say they got a call about someone shooting at a building.

They found a man who had been shot in his leg. He was rushed to the hospital.

Later, another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Both men are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and there's no description of the shooter at this time.