2 men hospitalized following shooting in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the person who shot two men, sending them to the hospital.
It happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Parsons Avenue near Central Yosemite highway, just down the street from Golden Valley High School.
Police say they got a call about someone shooting at a building.
They found a man who had been shot in his leg. He was rushed to the hospital.
Later, another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Both men are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made and there's no description of the shooter at this time.