2 men hospitalized following shooting in northwest Fresno, police say

Police are investigating what led to a shooting that sent two men to the hospital in northwest Fresno.

2 men hospitalized following shooting in northwest Fresno, police say

2 men hospitalized following shooting in northwest Fresno, police say Police are investigating what led to a shooting that sent two men to the hospital in northwest Fresno.

2 men hospitalized following shooting in northwest Fresno, police say Police are investigating what led to a shooting that sent two men to the hospital in northwest Fresno.

2 men hospitalized following shooting in northwest Fresno, police say Police are investigating what led to a shooting that sent two men to the hospital in northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating what led to a shooting that sent two men to the hospital in northwest Fresno.

Investigators say just after midnight Sunday, officers nearby heard 10 to 15 gun shots fired and responded to State Street near Mission Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found two men in their late twenties and early thirties suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators say several people were detained for questioning and were eventually cooperative with officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.