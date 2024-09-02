2 men stabbed during family fight in central Fresno, police say

Police are searching for the person who attacked two men during a family fight in central Fresno.

Police are searching for the person who attacked two men during a family fight in central Fresno.

Police are searching for the person who attacked two men during a family fight in central Fresno.

Police are searching for the person who attacked two men during a family fight in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the person who attacked two men during a family fight in central Fresno.

Officers say they were called out just before midnight to a home on Madison Avenue near 8th Street.

When police arrived, they found two men in their 20s suffering from stab wounds.

The men were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Officers have not yet released any suspect information, but believe it to be another family member.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.

