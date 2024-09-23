WATCH LIVE

2 men stabbed outside Visalia Rescue Mission, 60-year-old suspect arrested

Monday, September 23, 2024 1:28AM
Two men are recovering after being stabbed outside the Visalia Rescue Mission Saturday evening.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are recovering after being stabbed outside the Visalia Rescue Mission.

Police responded to the Mission on Santa Fe Street and Douglas Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

They also found the suspect, 60-year-old Claudio Banderas and arrested him at the scene.

The victims and Banderas were all taken to Kaweah Health for treatment.

One victim is in critical condition.

Authorities say once Banderas is discharged, he will be booked into jail for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

