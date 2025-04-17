2 more kids test positive for cocaine in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two more kids have been found to have been exposed to cocaine at a Tulare County home where a nine-month-old initially tested positive for the drug.

Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's office arrested 29-year-old Ashley Flores and 32-year-old Casey Willbanks on Tuesday.

Flores and Willbanks had taken a nine-month-old baby to the emergency room for a high fever and that's where officials say the infant tested positive for cocaine.

Deputies say welfare services have taken the baby and the two other children into their care.

It's unclear what the relationship is between Flores, Willbanks and the children.

Flores and Willbanks now face three counts of child endangerment: one count for each of the three children in the home.