2 people killed in single-car crash on Highway 168 in east central Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died following a single-car crash in east central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 am on Highway 168 and McKinley Avenue.

Officers say a Volvo was traveling west on the eastbound 168.

The vehicle soon crashed at McKinley Avenue, where it became fully engulfed in flames.

Two people died in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

Officers also do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved.