2 suspects arrested for shooting that injured 3 women at Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects have been arrested for a shooting that left three women injured in southwest Fresno last week.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex near Church and Elm.

The Fresno Police Department says the women had been arguing when the suspect walked up and opened fire on them.

That same day, investigators say they arrested a 17-year-old boy on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say 36-year-old Vanessa Noriega was arrested for conspiracy to commit an assault with a deadly weapon, but has since bonded out.