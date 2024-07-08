2 women rescued from house fire in northwest Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating what led to a house fire in northwest Fresno.

It broke out at about 2:30 am Monday at a home on Alva Avenue -- that's near Bullard and Marty.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the attic.

They soon called in a second alarm for the fire.

Crews were told by a woman that two other elderly ladies were inside the home.

Officials say they were pulled out of the home but did not appear to have any injuries.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No firefighters were injured.

