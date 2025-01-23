Thirteen individuals have received first-time Oscar nods in the acting categories specifically.

2025 Oscars: Here are your 1st-time Oscar nominees

After a series of delays due to the Los Angeles-area fires, the 97th Oscar nominations presentation took place this morning. Leading the pack is "Emilia Pérez" with 13 nominations, followed by "The Brutalist" and "Wicked" with 10 each.

LOS ANGELES -- The 2025 Oscar nominations were presented on Thursday, with several big Hollywood names receiving their first-ever Oscar nods.

The 97th Academy Award nominations presentation saw 13 individuals receive first-time Oscar nods in the acting categories specifically, including stars like Demi Moore, Ariana Grande, Kieran Culkin and more.

The list of first-time acting nominees spans genres and includes performances in comedies, dramas and musicals.

This year's nominations ceremony recognized the biggest films of the year: "Emilia Pérez" leads the pack with 13 total nominations, while "The Brutalist" and "Wicked" earned 10 nominations each.

Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards, airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

See the 13 stars vying for their first Oscar in the acting categories below.

Monica Barbaro

Actress Monica Barbaro earned a nomination for best supporting actress for her role as folk icon Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown."

Yura Borisov

Yura Borisov was nominated in the best supporting actor category for his role as Igor in the film "Anora."

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin scored an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor in "A Real Pain" for his role as Benji, playing the lovable but complicated counterpart to Jesse Eisenberg's character David.

Karla Sofía Gascón

Karla Sofía Gascón earned her first Academy Award nomination for best actress for the titular role in the film "Emilia Pérez."

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, who lit up theaters in the musical film "Wicked," scored a nomination for best supporting actress for her role as Glinda.

Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison's breakout performance as Ani in "Anora" earned the star a nomination for best actress.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore's eye-popping role as Elisabeth Sparkle in "The Substance" earned her a best actress nomination.

Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce, who played wealthy Pennsylvania businessman Harrison Lee Van Buren in "The Brutalist," received a nomination for best supporting actor.

Isabella Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini was recognized in the best supporting actress category with her first Academy Award nomination for her role as Sister Agnes in "Conclave."

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña, who played Rita Mora Castro in "Emilia Pérez," was recognized for her role with a nomination in the best supporting actress category.

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan brought home his first Oscar nomination in the best actor category for his role in the film "The Apprentice," in which he plays a young Donald Trump.

Jeremy Strong

Also a first-time nominee from "The Apprentice," Jeremy Strong was recognized in the best supporting actor category for his role in the film as lawyer Roy Cohn.

Fernanda Torres

Fernanda Torres received a nomination for best actress for her role as Eunice Paiva in "I'm Still Here."

