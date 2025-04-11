24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

21-year-old killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

KFSN logo
Friday, April 11, 2025 4:45PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
Stream Central California's News and Original Shows 24/7

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a crash in Fresno County Thursday morning.

It happened after 5 am, southbound on I5 and Highway 33.

The crash involved several cars.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened after one car was hit and sent into the other lane.

A 21-year-old in one of the cars was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.

Six others involved in the crash were also hospitalized and are recovering.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW