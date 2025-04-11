21-year-old killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a crash in Fresno County Thursday morning.

It happened after 5 am, southbound on I5 and Highway 33.

The crash involved several cars.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened after one car was hit and sent into the other lane.

A 21-year-old in one of the cars was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.

Six others involved in the crash were also hospitalized and are recovering.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

