$2.5 million donation to help keep Terry's House in Downtown Fresno

A very special gift from an anonymous donor is going to help Terry's House in Downtown Fresno.

A very special gift from an anonymous donor is going to help Terry's House in Downtown Fresno.

A very special gift from an anonymous donor is going to help Terry's House in Downtown Fresno.

A very special gift from an anonymous donor is going to help Terry's House in Downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Terry's House has been a lifeline for the family of Josh Farmer.

"It's amazing to be able to wash your clothes and have our own pantry, a refrigerator and a kitchen to cook in," says his sister, Rashel Garcia.

Farmer is the owner of High Sierra Tattoo in Clovis. The avid motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a crash back in March.

Farmer was on a ride with friends when he collided with a car in Fresno.

Rashel has been making the trip from Portland to see her brother.

"I could just tell that as soon as I was there, he lit up and he is really just focusing on what is truly important in life," she said.

Rashel is doing what she can to be part of her brother's recovery.

"I have to be here for him as much as I can and as often as I can," she said.

Terry's House is a "home away from home" for families who need a place to eat, sleep and stay while a loved one is in the hospital, often for an extended period of time.

"We've had people from every state and most of the countries in the world stay here," says Terry's House Development Committee Co-Chair, Jeff Kroeker. "We're blessed to be able to provide for them."

Families can stay at the house either at a low or no cost.

On Tuesday, Community Medical Centers announced that an anonymous donor made a $2.5 million endowment to Terry's House, which will help keep operations going.

"This gift will continue to help support those folks being here in a time of crisis," says Community Health Systems CEO and President Craig Wagoner.

Mary Sanchez and her husband, Saul Gonzalez, drove all the way from Oklahoma and have been staying at Terry's House after Saul's mother suffered a stroke.

The facility has been a blessing.

"Honestly don't know what we would be doing if Terry's House wasn't here," Sanchez said.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.