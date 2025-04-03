26-year-old man airlifted to hospital following shooting in Los Banos, police say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that has left one man injured in Los Banos.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night near South Fallbrook and Creekside Drives.

Officers found a 26-year-old man shot. The victim was airlifted to a Modesto area hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities say a vehicle was seen leaving the area. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Los Banos Police Department.