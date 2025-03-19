29-year-old woman killed in single-car crash in Madera County identified

For an unknown reason, she went off the road and into a barbed wire fence and wood post.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who was killed in a single-car crash in Madera County has been identified as 29-year-old Graciela Rodriguez Urena.

The crash happened just before 12:30 pm Monday near Avenue 17 and Road 28 1/2.

The California Highway Patrol says Urena was driving with her baby boy in the backseat.

The CHP says the post went through the windshield, killing Urena.

The baby was taken to Valley Children's Hospital for evaluation.

Officers say it was raining at the time of the crash, but investigators aren't sure if weather was a factor.