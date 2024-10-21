The tournament honors the father of our own Action News sports anchor Alec Nolan.

Dozens hit the golf course in Madera Sunday, teeing off for the second year in a row in memory of a beloved husband, father and golfer.

2nd annual Tim Nolan Memorial Golf Tournament held in Madera Dozens hit the golf course in Madera Sunday, teeing off for the second year in a row in memory of a beloved husband, father and golfer.

2nd annual Tim Nolan Memorial Golf Tournament held in Madera Dozens hit the golf course in Madera Sunday, teeing off for the second year in a row in memory of a beloved husband, father and golfer.

2nd annual Tim Nolan Memorial Golf Tournament held in Madera Dozens hit the golf course in Madera Sunday, teeing off for the second year in a row in memory of a beloved husband, father and golfer.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens hit the golf course in Madera Sunday, teeing off for the second year in a row in memory of a beloved husband, father and golfer.

The 2nd annual Tim Nolan Memorial Golf Tournament was held at the Madera Golf and Country Club.

The tournament honors the father of our own Action News sports anchor, Alec Nolan.

"It's a great memory of him. This is something he loved to do and just to kind of recreate that, it makes sense why he loved being out here. It's just a great way to honor him," Tim's Niece, Jillian Arizcuren, said.

Tim passed away in January 2022 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

The event united family and friends to honor Tim as they raised money for the Fresno City College Men's Golf Team.

Alec and his family organized the event and say they are thankful for everyone who came out to show their love and support.

