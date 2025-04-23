Finalist to be announced in Fresno Unified superintendent search

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A finalist is set to be revealed in the search for the next superintendent of the Fresno Unified School District.

The Fresno Unified Board of Education says it will be announcing the finalist at their next meeting, which will take place around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The board has been working to replace the former superintendent, Bob Nelson, after he left the position last Spring and took a position at Fresno State.

In February, the board hired a firm to help with the search, costing the district just over $34,000.

After the meeting, district officials will hold a press conference to explain the next steps in the transition process.