3 displaced following apartment fire in northeast Fresno, officials say

Three people are displaced after an apartment unit caught fire in northeast Fresno.

Three people are displaced after an apartment unit caught fire in northeast Fresno.

Three people are displaced after an apartment unit caught fire in northeast Fresno.

Three people are displaced after an apartment unit caught fire in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are displaced after an apartment unit caught fire in northeast Fresno.

Fire crews responded around 6:30 am Tuesday to an apartment complex on 6th Street near San Ramon Avenue.

Officials say flames were coming from a unit on the second story.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and prevented it from spreading to other apartments.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

A neighboring unit was damaged from firefighting efforts, with two people moved into a vacant apartment.

Authorities believe the fire started in the bedroom and are investigating what sparked the flames.

