3 hospitalized after shooting inside sports complex in Orosi, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were hospitalized after they were shot while walking through a sports complex in Tulare County on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:15 pm in the play area of the Orosi Sports Complex.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says three people were walking when they heard gunshots and realized they had been hit.

Surveillance video from inside of the complex captured the suspect running up behind the victims and firing several shots toward them.

The suspect can then be seen running away in the opposite direction.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital, where their conditions are currently unknown.

It's unclear if the victims were targeted or if the shooting was a random act of violence.

Deputies say the suspect was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a blue medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.

