3 killed in fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash in California, police say

PIEDMONT, Calif. -- Three people are dead and one is injured after a solo vehicle crash early Wednesday, police say.

A Tesla Cybertruck crashed at Hampton road and King Avenue just after 3 a.m., in Piedmont, California.

Piedmont Police Captain Chris Monahan said that the truck "jumped the curb, struck a cement wall, and then wedged in between the wall and a tree."

The truck notified 911 of the crash, and police said moments later a second car pulled up to the scene and the driver managed to pull one person out of the Cybertruck.

This person was taken to the hospital, but it is unclear what their condition is.

Officers found the Cybertruck on fire when they got to the scene.

Police have blocked off the portion of the street where the crash happened and say it is a residential neighborhood.

The cause of the crash and the relation of the people in the car are still unknown.